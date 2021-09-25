The LEGO Movie Director Reacts To Chris Pratt’s Super Mario Bros. Casting
Chris Pratt may be one of the biggest stars in the industry, who almost exclusively stars in blockbusters, but he isn’t quite as popular on the internet as he is in Tinseltown. Social media has attempted to make him the latest victim of cancel culture more than once, and the overall reaction to the news he’d voice the title character in Illumination’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie was mixed across the board.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0