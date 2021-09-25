CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WandaVision Star Confirmed For Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been underway since the end of June, but it’s only just been confirmed that the mid-credits scene from the first installment is definitely getting paid off following the news WandaVision fan favorite Randall Park has officially signed on the dotted line to return as Dr. Stephen Shin, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Casts Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan (Exclusive)

The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has gotten a little deeper. Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan have joined the Warner Bros. DC movie that is now in production with James Wan in the director’s seat. Meanwhile, Randall Park has returned to reprise his role from the first big-budget installment in the adventures of the man who would be king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Jason Momoa is back as the half-human, half-Atlantean hero as are many of the first movie’s actors, including Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Amber Heard as Mera and...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Teases Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom's Action And Comedy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, with Warner Bros. constantly keeping moviegoing audiences on their toes with twists in front and behind the camera. James Wan’s Aquaman proved that the universe was capable of following the disappointing performance of Justice League, and the sequel recently began production. And now star Jason Momoa is teasing Aquaman 2’s action and comedy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Green
Person
Vincent Regan
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Randall Park
Person
James Wan
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Graham Mctavish
Person
Jason Momoa
MovieWeb

Aquaman 2 Reels in Pose Star Indya Moore as Surprise Green Lantern Villain

While there are few who would say Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe had a very shaky start, in part thanks to their rush to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it now looks like they are finding their feet pretty well since the less than stunning original version of the Justice League arrived in 2017. Among the numerous TV and movie projects now in various stages of development, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is deep into filming but still bringing new casting updates, the latest of which is the surprise addition of a Green Lantern villain.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Suicide Squad' Gag Reel Shows Margot Robbie and Idris Elba Ruining a Lot of Takes

The Suicide Squad cast and crew definitely had a ton of fun making the DC film if the recently-released gag reel is any indication. While the film itself is very comedic, this behind-the-scenes snippet shows the kinship the cast developed amongst themselves while filming the blockbuster. It also potentially reveals the deeper role that was envisioned for Javelin (Flula Borg), as the film was nearly (ironically) called Javelin (and The Suicide Squad also).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaman#Wandavision Star#Atlan#Justice League
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
/Film

Topher Grace 'Confirms' He's In Spider-Man: No Way Home And So Is Aquaman

Topher Grace's irreverent mentality is pretty well-known. He is, after all, the guy who in his spare time famously edited all three of George Lucas' "Star Wars" prequels into one short movie, and then subsequently gave the same treatment to Peter Jackson's "Hobbit" trilogy. But now the former "That 70's Show" star is making fun one of his most famous screen characters: Eddie Brock, aka Venom from 2007's "Spider-Man 3."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WandaVision Fans are Outraged After Elizabeth Olsen Lost at Emmys 2021

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans tuned in to their television sets to witness the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmys in support of Marvel Studios' groundbreaking offering WandaVision, which collected a whopping 23 nominations. Ahead of Sunday's awarding spectacle, the Phase Four spinoff series was on quite a roll after winning awards at the Creative Art Emmys, including Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Legion Star Dan Stevens Confirms Kro Casting in Eternals

It has already been confirmed that Kro will appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick Eternals. But who will play the Deviant general? Legion star Dan Stevens has just confirmed that he had been cast as Kro in the highly anticipated Chloe Zhao movie. Fans got their first glimpse...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Visions Producer Confirms Anime Series is NOT Canon

Anyone who has watched Star Wars: Visions was probably blown away by the exciting new stories set in the Star Wars Universe. But are the stories in the anime anthology series actually considered canon? Executive producer James Waugh and producer Kanako Shirasaki have addressed the issue and assures fans that none of the episodes are actually canon.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell to star in Lost Boys reboot

It’s time to hide your necks and grab your crucifixes because Joel Schumacher’s classic monster movie The Lost Boys is getting a remake, and a couple of young horror actors have already been cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Jaeden Martell (It) are set to star in the new re-imagining of the beloved vampire ‘80s movie.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

WandaVision Star Shares Interest In Returning For A Second Season

WandaVision was Disney+’s very first original entry into Marvel-based tv-series and while it may have been a limited series, fans and production members alike seem to be wanting more from a future season. The show came to its tragic conclusion after a nine-episode run which planted the seeds for Wanda...
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

10 Surprising Facts About WandaVision

WandaVision, the Disney+ limited series detailing the curious domestic bliss of Marvel superheroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), had the huge responsibility of officially introducing the world to Phase Four of the Marvel Extended Universe, and shouldered it admirably. Following his definitive death in Avengers: Infinity War, the show sees Vision somehow alive and thriving with his true love, Wanda, in the suburbs—a place that couldn't be further from the world-ending dangers of superheroism. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since Tony Stark shoved a battery in his heart and stuffed himself inside a tin can in Iron Man (2008). In fact, that movie, which birthed the MCU—feels downright grounded compared to WandaVision, in which a wielder of Chaos Magic and a sentient synthezoid live out the most popular sitcoms of each decade while something nefarious lurks just out of frame.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Dexter confirms two stars not appearing in revival series

Dexter has confirmed there are two stars from the original series who won't be back for the New Blood revival. James Remar, who plays Miami police officer and Dexter's late adoptive father Harry Morgan, is not returning for the spin-off. However, Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter), Dexter's foster sister and Harry's...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Says Sequel Will be More Comedic

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no doubt that Warner Bros. struck gold with Aquaman which gave the DC Extended Universe its first billion at the box office. Now, thanks to the original film's critical and commercial triumph, it looks like director James Wan has been given free rein over the sequel which is reported to be incorporating some serious horror vibes. Not only that, but actor Jason Momoa previously teased that he's been given more creative input over Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy