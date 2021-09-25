WandaVision Star Confirmed For Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

WandaVision, the Disney+ limited series detailing the curious domestic bliss of Marvel superheroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), had the huge responsibility of officially introducing the world to Phase Four of the Marvel Extended Universe, and shouldered it admirably. Following his definitive death in Avengers: Infinity War, the show sees Vision somehow alive and thriving with his true love, Wanda, in the suburbs—a place that couldn't be further from the world-ending dangers of superheroism. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since Tony Stark shoved a battery in his heart and stuffed himself inside a tin can in Iron Man (2008). In fact, that movie, which birthed the MCU—feels downright grounded compared to WandaVision, in which a wielder of Chaos Magic and a sentient synthezoid live out the most popular sitcoms of each decade while something nefarious lurks just out of frame.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO