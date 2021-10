We all love fall and the farm products it produces such as apples, turnips, pumpkins, late cabbage and much more. One of my favorite fall items is apples. With so many local orchards in our area, get out there and try some apple cider or homemade donuts. Take the family to a “u-pick” orchard and involve everyone. It always seems to make it that much sweeter when you can engage everyone into an activity that ends with dessert.

