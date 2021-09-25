CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Lithuania and its peculiar, little-known farmhouse ales

By Beer Master
draftmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldona Udriene sat at her dining room table near a painted portrait of herself. As the undisputed queen of Lithuanian farmhouse brewing, she is allowed to have a painting of herself. She offered us glass after glass of a strong, spiced brandy that was distilled from Jovaru, the beer she brews. If we finished one, another would appear. My guide had warned me about the local etiquette: “You have to drink, because if you do not drink, it means you hate her.”

draftmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Czech Republic: Europe’s Little-Known Golf Destination

Golfers from North America (and the world) should add the Czech Republic to their future travel plans. The Czech Republic offers no less than Ninety-seven golf courses spread across eight Czech regions. The natural and undulating landscapes of the terrain provide countless panoramic vistas, with a number of courses having hosted numerous European PGA Tour and LPGA Tour Events.
GOLF
nationalgeographic.com

This little-known Italian paradise is more than meets the eye

The Po River Delta region holds surprising finds, from architectural treasures to wildlife wonders, and a community of barrier-breaking women fishers. Every day at dawn, bird-watchers board boats at small villages near the coast of northeastern Italy to explore a natural wonder—the Po Delta Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO-designated site, where the iconic 400-mile Po River meets the Adriatic Sea.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

12 best wine glasses for every occasion and tipple

According to the medieval philosopher Thomas Aquinas, sorrow can be alleviated by good sleep, a bath and a glass of wine.He didn’t specify what sort of glass, but if he was around nowadays, he’d find that the type of glass used can increase the pleasure and enhance the enjoyment to be found in any good wine.There is a world of glasses to choose from. Some, such as those with rounder and fuller bowls, are designed to accommodate red wines.Others, slightly more streamlined, are designed to bring out the best in a white. Sparkling wines go well with glasses with longer...
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s 25 Most Popular Cocktails

Alcoholic beverages — originally in the form of beer — have been around since approximately 7000 B.C. Cocktails have a more recent history.  The origin of the term is a bit murky. It was first used as early as 1750, not to describe a mixed drink but as an adjective for horses whose tails had […]
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Zappa
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ale#Wheat Beer#Nutrition#Farmhouse#Food Drink#Beverages#Czechs#Germans#Belgians#Brits#Americans#Lithuanians
Inverse

Oldest fossil discovery of “bizarre dinosaur” reveals a never-before-seen feature

More than 150 million years ago, a strange dinosaur with spiky, armored skin roamed Earth. That dinosaur was the ankylosaur, a close relative of the more well-known stegosaurus. Ankylosaurs likely traversed diverse regions of our planet between the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. However, geographically limited fossil records have prevented us from knowing this bizarre ancient creature’s true range — until now.
SCIENCE
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
Dirt

Livin’ Large in a Tiny Flat With an Impeccable London Location

Click here to read the full article. This skinny flat may not have that much room but that room is in London! There’s just something so adorable about a small home. It may hearken back to our youthful fantasies of living in a doll’s house, but, it seems, especially when the tiny space is in London, it’s particularly irresistible. This famously narrow building — just six feet across at its skinniest — just so happens to be in a very sought after, lovely, leafy part of the capital, South Kensington SW7. Thurloe Square, its more precise location, is between South Kensington tube...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Network

What Is Prosecco?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. If you’re having a party on a budget or you’re looking for an affordable, crisp sparkling white wine, head to the prosecco shelf at your local wine shop. They’ll be able to steer you towards the best bottles of prosecco.
DRINKS
theregister.com

Lithuania tells its citizens to throw Xiaomi mobile devices in the bin

Lithuania's National Cyber Security Centre has told its citizens to get rid of Xiaomi-made mobile devices amid fears that the Chinese company could remotely enable censorship tools. In an audit it published yesterday [PDF] the agency called out Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone handset firmware for being able to censor...
CELL PHONES
104.1 WIKY

Xiaomi says its devices do not censor users following Lithuania report

VILNIUS (Reuters) – China’s Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday that its devices do not censor users’ communications, a day after Lithuania’s Defence Ministry recommended that consumers avoid Chinese phones due to a censoring feature in the smartphone giant’s flagship phone. The censoring capability in Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 5G phone software...
BUSINESS
weddingchicks.com

Modern Inspiration Shoot In A Little-Known French Wedding Destination

Surrounded by misty mountains, in the Dordogne Valley of France is a secluded chateau that played host to this elegant French wedding inspiration. With the bride in an over-the-top gown with one of the biggest bows we've ever seen, this shoot doesn't shy away from embracing a statement moment. Classic cars and French confections add that extra layer of extravagance to this already elegant affair. Leaning into a modern black and white color palette with touches of bright orange, this wedding inspiration is timeless without being predictable.
RELATIONSHIPS
abc27 News

Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known […]
U.K.
kfgo.com

Xiaomi says its devices do not censor users following Lithuania report

VILNIUS (Reuters) – China’s Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday that its devices do not censor users’ communications, a day after Lithuania’s Defence Ministry recommended that consumers avoid Chinese phones due to a censoring feature in the smartphone giant’s flagship phone. The censoring capability in Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 5G phone software...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy