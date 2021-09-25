Lithuania and its peculiar, little-known farmhouse ales
Aldona Udriene sat at her dining room table near a painted portrait of herself. As the undisputed queen of Lithuanian farmhouse brewing, she is allowed to have a painting of herself. She offered us glass after glass of a strong, spiced brandy that was distilled from Jovaru, the beer she brews. If we finished one, another would appear. My guide had warned me about the local etiquette: “You have to drink, because if you do not drink, it means you hate her.”draftmag.com
Comments / 0