CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Off Flavors

By Beer Master
draftmag.com
 8 days ago

3-methyl-2-butene-thiol Also known as Mercaptan. A compound causing a sulfuric, skunky aroma, typically due to a reaction between hops’ alpha acids and sulfur compounds in the presence of sunlight or electric light. Clear, green and blue bottles are most at risk for developing 3-methyl-2-butene-thiol. Acetaldehyde Rarely an intended component of...

draftmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Curry powder flavors savory beef skewers

Across Southeast Asia, sidewalk hawkers offer sizzling meat skewers bathed in the smoky aroma of smoldering wood coals and a seemingly endless combination of savory sauces. In Thailand, they might be pork slathered in coconut cream, or in Singapore, they could be charred chicken smothered in spicy peanut sauce. For...
RECIPES
Goshen News

Pancakes get an infusion of flavors

I came up with this recipe for Apple Pie Pancakes with Caramel-Bourbon Glaze as one of my food projects. I wanted to try to make pancakes with different flavors. 1 large Granny Smith apple; sliced, seeded and cut into chunks. 1 Tbsp. apple pie spice. 1 Tbsp. sugar. 1/2 c....
BOURBON, IN
americastestkitchen.com

Shortcuts to Flavor Bundle

How do chefs make food taste so good? Years of building their skills and developing an instinct for how ingredients and flavors complement each other. This cookbook bundle offers home cooks the secrets to making great restaurant-caliber sauces and shows you how to use spices to transform favorite foods from good to great. Elevate weeknight meals and weekend feasts into memorable territory with the recipes and smart prep strategies in these two best sellers.
RECIPES
Toledo Blade

Filipinx, or the flavors of family

“Whenever I went to a Filipino home, even just to drop off something for a friend, I was told: ‘Come inside and eat.’ ”. That’s the precise invitation I feel I’ve been extended as I read and swoon over the colorful, flavorful feast that is Filipinx: Heritage Recipes from the Diaspora by Angela Dimayuga with Ligaya Mishan.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Acids#Sour Beer#Pub#Chemicals#Mercaptan#Flanders#Farmlike#Horselike#Trans 2 Nonenal
The Evening News

Fall flavors: Coffee at Starlight Coffee

Although the first day of fall is not until Wednesday, September 22nd many coffee shops are already satisfying the craving for pumpkin flavored coffee drinks. If you are looking for other fall flavors to try we've got you covered. In this video Starlight Coffee owner Jim Book shows us three...
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Indulgently Flavored Whipping Creams

This season, fans of cozy fall flavors can look forward to a new treat from Shamrock Farms in the form of flavored Whipping Creams. There's Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Bourbon, Homemade Vanilla and Decadent Chocolate, all of which are flavors that tap into the fact that people are craving sweetened and flavored creams. These products are made with rBST-free cream and a proprietary formula that promises to serve chefs and at-home cooks alike.
RECIPES
ourstate.com

Flavors of Appalachia: 4 Mountain Recipes

3 bunches green leaf lettuce (about 9 cups), rinsed, dried well, and torn into bite-size pieces. Place lettuce in a large mixing bowl. Set aside. Place bacon in a large, deep skillet and cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned and crisp on both sides, about 10 minutes. Place bacon on a paper towel-lined plate.
RECIPES
thebeveragejournal.com

Onda Sparkling Tequila Offers New Flavor Collection

Onda’s “The Paradise Collection” launched with Atlantic Beverage Distributors in Rhode Island and Connecticut Distributors, Inc. in Connecticut. The collection introduced four tropical-inspired flavors: Mango, Passionfruit, Pineapple and Strawberry. The new flavors join the current year-round lineup of Sparkling Tequila Grapefruit, Sparkling Tequila Lime, Sparkling Tequila Blood Orange and Sparkling Tequila Watermelon 4-packs, which are also the flavors in the Classic Variety Pack, sold in 8-packs. Onda Sparkling Tequila, a ready-to-drink tequila sparkling soda, is made with blanco tequila from an award-winning, woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Each canned offering is combined with real lime or grapefruit juice, and has 100 calories, zero carbs, zero sugar, and is 5% ABV and naturally gluten free.
DRINKS
kiss951.com

Skittles Will Be Replacing Green Apple With This Traditional Flavor

Skittles fans enjoyed the taste of five classic flavors in their bags starting in 1979 that included lemon, lime, orange, grape and strawberry but in 2013 the lime flavor was ditched for green apple and the same fans have been griping ever since. They even went as far as taking their displeasure to Change.org with a Bring Back Lime Skittle petition and it looks like their prayers were answered as Skittles has changed course and is permanently replacing the green apple with lime.
FOOD & DRINKS
drugstorenews.com

Natural Light adds Vodka to lemonade-flavored beverages

Natural Light is best known for its beer, but the brand is rolling out a brand-new beverage line that is sure to turn fans on their heads. New from the brand is a lemonade-flavored Vodka beverage that contains 30% alcohol by volume and is available in three flavors — lemonade, strawberry lemonade and black cherry lemonade.
DRINKS
425magazine.com

Crisp and Crumbly Fall Flavors

Handcrafted from a 20-year-old family recipe, the Brittle — a traditional peanut brittle by Pippa’s Preferred — is more than worth its weight. What started as an annual holiday treat by Pippa's Prefered's owner, Pippa McCurry, wound up turning into a crunchy commodity when people discovered how good it tasted any time of the year. In-demand from its creation within Renton's River Valley Cheese commercial kitchen space to its presence at a number of local pop-up markets, folks can’t seem to get enough.
RENTON, WA
New Castle News

COLUMN BY DAVE LOBECK: Pizza with a bonanza of flavors

We had my sister, Jeanette, and my niece, Lindsey, visit us for my daughter’s baby shower (Madeline) this past weekend. My original plan was to fire up a new outdoor cooking toy that I recently purchased — an outdoor cast iron griddle/grill. I won’t name the brand at this point because we have been having some challenges getting it up and running, and since it is outdoor cooking equipment I will be offering you an unbiased review in a future column.
FOOD & DRINKS
indypl.org

IndyPL Cooks: Fall Flavors

Apples, squash, and the always popular pumpkin spice...fall flavors are here! Check out these cookbooks for tasty recipes to savor as you enjoy the changing leaves and dropping temps. Borrow e-cookbooks, foodie e-magazines and movies from home!. Use your library card to check out cookbooks, magazines, and movies from home....
RECIPES
meatpoultry.com

Brooklyn Cured expands flavor options

BROOKLYN, NY. – With three new flavors of sausage and a packaging change, Brooklyn Cured is differentiating its products in an on-trend, competitive category. The new products will be available for national distribution in October. The high-scoring, multi-regionally tested flavors include:. Black Truffle Sausage – pork sausage with real black...
BROOKLYN, NY
inkansascity.com

In the Kitchen: Autumn Flavors

October can be a stunning month in Kansas City. I always think of Joanne Baker, my piano teacher at the UMKC Conservatory, who first brought to my attention the brilliant blue of the sky here in October. It is especially lovely, and a bit of a consolation as summer fades away. Equally alluring, even as the sunny and vibrant flavors of summer lose their brilliance, is the culinary complexity of autumn that comes into play. Bitter and earthy, sweet and tangy, crunchy and silken. I love composing dishes with these flavors and textures.
RECIPES
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy