Off Flavors

October can be a stunning month in Kansas City. I always think of Joanne Baker, my piano teacher at the UMKC Conservatory, who first brought to my attention the brilliant blue of the sky here in October. It is especially lovely, and a bit of a consolation as summer fades away. Equally alluring, even as the sunny and vibrant flavors of summer lose their brilliance, is the culinary complexity of autumn that comes into play. Bitter and earthy, sweet and tangy, crunchy and silken. I love composing dishes with these flavors and textures.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO