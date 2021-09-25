Off Flavors

Onda’s “The Paradise Collection” launched with Atlantic Beverage Distributors in Rhode Island and Connecticut Distributors, Inc. in Connecticut. The collection introduced four tropical-inspired flavors: Mango, Passionfruit, Pineapple and Strawberry. The new flavors join the current year-round lineup of Sparkling Tequila Grapefruit, Sparkling Tequila Lime, Sparkling Tequila Blood Orange and Sparkling Tequila Watermelon 4-packs, which are also the flavors in the Classic Variety Pack, sold in 8-packs. Onda Sparkling Tequila, a ready-to-drink tequila sparkling soda, is made with blanco tequila from an award-winning, woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Each canned offering is combined with real lime or grapefruit juice, and has 100 calories, zero carbs, zero sugar, and is 5% ABV and naturally gluten free.
