Joe Biden’s stance on China differs dramatically from Donald Trump’s.

Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions.
The White House has scrambled to gain the support it needs among feuding Democrats for two massive spending packages that may well define the president's legacy.
Some Republicans support the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to rebuild the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways, but they remain in lockstep opposition to the second package -- a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would allocate more funds for education and child care, expand health programs and promote clean energy.
Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday.
