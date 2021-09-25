Joe Biden’s stance on China differs dramatically from Donald Trump’s.

The US presidential election of 2000 hinged on a few votes in Florida and was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court. The 2020 White House contest gave birth to the "Big Lie" and saw supporters of the losing candidate storm the US Capitol. Just wait and see what 2024 has in store. Donald Trump, the first president in US history to refuse to accept the outcome of an election, is flirting with another White House run in what could be a make-or-break moment for American democracy.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 HOURS AGO