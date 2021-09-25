CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden’s stance on China differs dramatically from Donald Trump’s.

By Jonathan Edwards
 8 days ago

Former President Donald Trump lauded himself for the way he served religious communities in the U.S. during his time in office. "Nobody has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals—or for religion itself—than I have, [doing] so many different things," he said during a phone interview with host Gene Bailey on the show Flashpoint on Thursday on The Victory Channel.
The US presidential election of 2000 hinged on a few votes in Florida and was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court. The 2020 White House contest gave birth to the "Big Lie" and saw supporters of the losing candidate storm the US Capitol. Just wait and see what 2024 has in store. Donald Trump, the first president in US history to refuse to accept the outcome of an election, is flirting with another White House run in what could be a make-or-break moment for American democracy.
Donald Trump, the former US president, has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to reinstate his account. In July Trump sued Twitter, Facebook and Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints. Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed...
Washington's tempestuous week of walking, chewing gum, juggling balls and spinning plates at the same time is giving rise to apocalyptic rhetoric about the state and future of the country. Four big things are happening at once, all attended by hyperventilation.The White House talks of a “cataclysmic economic threat” if Republicans don't start cooperating. Republicans assail Democrats for unleashing a "big-government socialist nation.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says: "Insanity and disaster are now the Republican Party line.”It's a contest to see which side can bash back better. This is what governing by crisis looks like. It may be...
Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-LA) joined Tucker Carlson on Thursday to criticize President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for supporting changing stepped-up basis, a tax policy that limits the financial burden of an inheritance for assets that have appreciated over time. Biden’s proposal includes an exemption of $1...
Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. The White House has scrambled to gain the support it needs among feuding Democrats for two massive spending packages that may well define the president's legacy. Some Republicans support the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to rebuild the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways, but they remain in lockstep opposition to the second package -- a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would allocate more funds for education and child care, expand health programs and promote clean energy. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday.
Each day on the European market opening Anthony Cheung and Amplify Trading gets you prepared for the trading day. Amplify Trading focuses on relevant macroeconomic insights, trade idea generation, and trader development for global macro futures and forex traders. You can follow the latest global macro trading updates from Amplify Trading on Twitter @AWMCheung.
