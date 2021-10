Thousands have fled a town in west Myanmar after days of fighting between anti-junta dissidents and the military, during which soldiers bombed civilian homes, residents and media said Wednesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted by the military in February, sparking a nationwide uprising that the junta has tried to crush. Attacks on junta troops have increased after lawmakers ousted by the generals called for a "people's defensive war" earlier this month. Soldiers fought battle with around 100 members of a local defence group after being "ambushed" in Thantlang in remote Chin state near the India border on September 18, junta spokesman Zaw Min Thun said Tuesday.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO