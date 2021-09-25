CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suarez Family Brewery has the pedigree to be New York state’s next “it” brewery

Cover picture for the articleSuarez Family Brewery has been in planning for years. Not many people know that, though; husband-and-wife duo Dan Suarez and Taylor Cocalis Suarez have pushed back the brewery’s opening date thanks to equipment mishaps, and it’s a select group of tapped-in people who would notice. (“That’s what happens when you have a brewery three years in the making. You’re sort of stringing people along,” Taylor says.) Now that the brewery finally and officially opened its doors to the public last Saturday, though, word should spread quickly given Dan’s background: stints at Brooklyn’s Greenpoint Beer Works (also a training ground for the Other Half crew) and Sixpoint, and most notably after that, three years at Vermont’s Hill Farmstead with founder Shaun Hill, this year named RateBeer’s best brewer in the world.

