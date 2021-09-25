WIN: A trip for two on a Belgium and France Beercation Cruise

Join us for a weeklong beer lover’s dream trip as we cruise along the canals and waterways of Belgium & France in our private canal cruiser, complete with our own first class private chef! Unpack only once, then relax and enjoy a one of a kind beer tour. Taste some of Belgium and France’s world renowned beers, frites and chocolates; visit and taste the famous Trappist beers from Westvleteren and Chimay, see some unique & world class breweries, such as St. Bernardus and Rodenbach. Savor some authentic French Biere de Garde, Farmhouse Ales and some styles that you may not have expected to be coming out of France during our tours and tastings at Brasserie Thiriez, Brasserie St. Germain and Brasserie Bailleux. Enjoy tours in medieval towns like Bruges & Tournai. Enjoy the Beercation of a Lifetime!