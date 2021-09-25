CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Breakfast beer: six beers made with cereal

By Beer Master
draftmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet your inner six-year-old rejoice: From the astounding popularity of Milk Bar chain’s cereal milk-flavored fro-yo, shakes, cream soda and cookies to the ever-growing number of actual restaurants that serve nothing but bowls of cereal, Saturday mornings are back, baby. Get your portion of a balanced breakfast with these six beers made with and designed to taste like breakfast cereal. It is the most important meal of the day, after all.

draftmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
phillyfunguide.com

Beers in the Barn at Linvilla Orchards

We have partnered with Ship Bottom Brewery to bring you beers in the barn! At Ship Bottom Brewery they handcraft every batch of beer that they make and pride themselves in doing so. They only use the freshest ingredients that are hand selected by their head brewer. Their handcrafted ale and lager recipes were created to maximize the complex flavors of malts and hops.
RECIPES
FOX2now.com

The Boujee Beer Moms

ST. LOUIS – You know what the top Instagram topic is? Food. Do you know what the second most popular topic is? Beer. For many of us, beer might seem less thrilling than a cheese-smothered burger or gushing egg yolk, but two St. Louis moms, known as the Boujee Beer Moms, can make a pint glass brimming with visual potential, very enticing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mashed

The Interesting Reason Root Beer Is Called Root Beer

Root beer, made from the sarsaparilla root and blended with a variety of flavors like vanilla, caramel, nutmeg, molasses, wintergreen, and licorice root, will quench your thirst, satisfy your sweet tooth, and deliver a burst of refreshment. In fact, the drink may do a lot of things, but there is one thing this "beer" won't do: Get you drunk. It doesn't contain any of the traditional ingredients required to make a beer, like hops or grains, and while it might be "brewed," it contains no alcohol. It is even caffeine free, so you are really not likely to get any type of buzz off this beverage.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Cereal#Cereals#Beer Bar#Food Drink#Beverages#Milk Bar#Somerville#Belgian#Brew Rebellion#Fruity Pebbles#Cinnamon Toast Crunch#Apple Jacks#Black Bottle Cerealiously#General Mills
purewow.com

Split Pea Soup with Bacon and Beer

We know, we know, it’s a funny color and reminds you of your Great Aunt Marge’s vintage cookbooks—but hear us out. Split pea soup is actually delicious (not to mention simple) when made with a few additional ingredients to maximize its flavor. Our recipe is dressed up with sweet, tender carrots, smoky bacon and, yep, an entire can of beer for a modern take on a classic, comforting soup.
RECIPES
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury craft beer bar to open new Beer and Bird restaurant

People who like birds and beer will be able to dine out to their hearts' content when a Shrewsbury bar launches a new restaurant. The Tap and Can, a craft beer bar nestled next to Shrewsbury railway station, has announced that it is diversifying and launching a fried chicken and craft beer restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
decibelmagazine.com

No Corporate Beer Reviews: Junkyard God

Metal and Beer, No Corporate Beer 3 floyds, junkyard god, mexican lager, No Corporate Beer, No Corporate Beer Reviews, pig destroyer. Brewery: 3 Floyds Brewing Company (Munster, IN) Style: Lager – Pale. 4.5% ABV / N/A IBU. With any luck, you’ll have Junkyard God in hand during Pig Destroyer’s Prowler...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
adventuresinatlanta.com

OKTOBERFEST AT RED’S BEER GARDEN

Be on Your Wurst Behavior at Red’s Beer Garden’s Oktoberfest. Prost! It’s that time of year again. Between September 21st and October 3rd, Red’s Beer Garden is hosting two weeks of food and craft beer specials in honor of Oktoberfest. Get into the fall feeling by pairing their limited-edition Oktoberfest hash and German potato salad with Märzen craft brews from Ayinger Brewery, Halfway Crooks Beer, Bold Monk, Arches Brewing, Jack’s Abby, Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co., and Dry Country Brewing Co. All the Oktoberfest offerings will be available in Red’s expansive grab-and-go coolers or on draft. Red’s will also be hosting a Märzen Beer Tasting and Class on Friday, September 24th that’s only $15 per person. The following Friday, October 1st, an Oktoberfest-themed, adult spelling bee and Line Creek Brewing Co. tap takeover will commence at 7 p.m. Registration is $10 and includes a Line Creek pint glass. The winner will receive a Line Creek bag o’ swag, beer tickets for the brewery, and bragging rights. Masks are required indoors or when not eating and/or drinking at a table.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Frederick News-Post

Weekly Beer and Spirit Releases

Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond. What's the deal? Tastes like pumpkin pie with whipped cream, but in a glass!. What's the deal? Our Russian Imperial stout is being released this Saturday at 11a. This dark and delicious stout has a big chocolate flavor followed by some roasted flavors and finishes with a hint of smokiness. Hemophilia is available on nitro and in 4-packs for carryout.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
TrendHunter.com

Highly-Potent Beers Blends

Boston Beer Co is soon to launch its highly-anticipated 2021 Sam Adams Utopias beer. Every two years, the Boston Beer Co releases a new blend of its renowned Utopias beer every two years, known for its complicated barrel-aging process. This process involves moving beer from barrel to barrel to create a complex and original flavor. The beer is rigorously blended and moved, and the result is a beer that has been aged in a total of 86 different barrels. Expert brewer Jim Koch explains, "the result is always special, spirited and worth waiting for."
DRINKS
diablomag.com

Boundary-Breaking Beers

When Youngwon Lee began working in the Northern California craft beer industry, something quickly became apparent. “I was literally the only Asian guy,” the Oakland resident says with a laugh. “It was like, ‘Check out this guy, he’s thin and he doesn’t have a beard!’”. But rather than run from...
OAKLAND, CA
94.3 The Point

Is October the Best Month For Beer?

Some people are all about pumpkin spice lattes. I say bring on the pumpkin beer!. There's more to the fall season than just pumpkin pies, pumpkin doughnuts and of course the coveted pumpkin spice latte. This is the time of year when they say the basic women put on their vests, leggings and Ugg boots to got an raid the local Starbucks.
DRINKS
Jacksonville Business Journal

Main & Six named Brewery of the Year at Great American Beer Festival

Since he started brewing, Dennis Espinosa has wanted to put the Jacksonville craft beer scene on the national map. This year, at the Great American Beer Festival, he did. Espinosa’s Main & Six Brewing Co. brought home two medals and — in a first for a First Coast brewery — was named Brewery of the Year in the 251–500 Barrels size category, with Espinosa and Alex Leuthold named Brewers of the Year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
twincitieslive.com

Drinks with Drew: Beer Cocktails

Saturday, September 25th is National Comic Book Day and it marks 90 days until Christmas. It’s also the birthday of Will Smith, Mark Hamill, Scottie Pippen, and most importantly, our photographer and office mixologist Drew Schingen. Our Favorite Wisconsinite is here to show us how to make some of his favorite beer cocktails.
DRINKS
kuaf.com

Beer Bread

During the early days of the pandemic, Memphis Made Brewing Co. shared a recipe for making homemade beer bread. In April 2020, the brewery started handing out flyers with the recipe to customers who picked up beers at the brewery. “We knew people had some time on their hands,” said Andy Ashby, co-founder and sales manager of Memphis Made Brewing Co. “We thought it would be a fun thing to do at home.”
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Hydroponic Hops Beers

Hail Hydro is a new session IPA from Goose Island UK that features hydroponic hops grown indoors by AeroFarms. Representing the future of sustainable brewing, the beer is the latest to join Goose Island’s Impossible IPA series, which spotlights innovative hops and techniques. At 4.7% ABV, the hazy IPA makes...
DRINKS
B100

Today is National Drink Beer Day

For many people, today will go on like any other day, whether they drink some beer, or they don't, but for those of us who care and pay attention, it's a day of celebration. National Beer Day is celebrated in the United States on September 28th, just in time to enjoy some of the fall beers that are coming out.
DRINKS
95.5 KLAQ

Celebrate Drink Beer Day Today At These Great Local Beer Spots

Today is National Drink Beer Day and there's nothing better than an ice-cold beer during the week. Celebrate at these local watering holes. Today's the day to celebrate one of our favorite things to drink- beer! September 28th is National Drink Beer Day and there are plenty of different beer options that you can enjoy today. We're talking porters, lagers, ales, stouts, hefes and so much more. There's an endless amount of beers for people to choose from and see which craft beer is the right one for you.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy