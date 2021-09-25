CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Due to shortage fears, all of the supermarket items listed below may be difficult to obtain in the near future.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the supermarket items you may struggle to buy soon amid shortage fears. The food supply chain has been hit with issues. Currently, the food supply chain is in disarray. A combination of issues, such as labour shortages and the soaring demand for gas as the world emerges from the pandemic, have resulted in supermarkets being hit with empty shelves.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 730

TerYon
8d ago

Well if there wasn’t a shortage before, when the media posts this kind of nonsense there will be a shortage now! 😫

Reply(59)
570
steve conner
8d ago

If media would quit telling use what shortage are coming people may quit buying these items in advance an there will not be a shortage but media lives on scaring people for ratings!

Reply(9)
201
Bill's Mafia.
8d ago

I have a great idea, STOP the $1300 extra in unemployment, STOP all the FREE food stamps FREE medical assistant FREE welfare and a FREE cellphone plus FREE rent and MAKE PEOPLE GET A JOB!! Isn't it weird that the only thing they don't want is a free job application????

Reply(28)
186
