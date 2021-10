When the demanding routine of everyday life becomes too exhausting, there’s nothing like retreating to the woods for some quality rest and relaxation. Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to do so here in Ohio. Whether you’re seeking pampering, luxury resorts, rustic campgrounds, or perhaps just a cabin in the woods, you’ll find that a few days away can do wonders for the soul. Today’s destination is modest yet magical and it promises to do just the trick. Known as Tullihas in the Trees, this charming Airbnb is a wonderful combination of treehouse and cabin. And the best part of all? The price per night is wonderfully reasonable!

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO