The case against wax seals

By Beer Master
draftmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s stout season, and that means I’m delighting over beautiful pours of velvety imperials with dark, inviting heads. It also means I’m struggling like a grandma opening a pickle jar when I try to cut through wax seals. After a few weeks of hacking away at what feels like inches of hard wax in every color imaginable, I’ve grown frustrated. Sure, the wax looks fancy. But is there a scientific reason for the coating to stand between me and my beer? Some claim that a layer of wax helps keep air out of the bottle, reducing the chance of oxidation. Is this necessary on a bottle that’s already cap-sealed, though? Let’s nerd out.

