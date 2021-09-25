CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running the beer mile

By Beer Master
draftmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t really call yourself the Beer Runner if you don’t run the beer mile from time to time. But my last beer mile adventure was six years ago. I was way overdue. For the uninitiated, an official beer mile race is four quarter-mile laps with four full-sized beers interspersed between each lap. Over time, it has become an underground running and beer-drinking phenomenon. Today there’s even a site devoted to chronicling beer mile performances all over the world at http://www.beermile.com.

