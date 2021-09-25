Running the beer mile

Derek Hamil and Zach Ladage are challenging themselves to a 40-mile ruck carrying 40 pounds to raise money for Leader Valley’s Leader in Me program. Derek shares, “I’ll be 40 years old on Oct. 27 and want to show my kids no matter how old I get, I’m willing to try something new, even if it scares the heck out of me. I also want to show them that you should give time to things you really care about and believe in, like Leader Valley. Seeing the impact it’s had on my wife, who has taught for 13 years, and having a chance to visit the schools to see what it’s all about showed me that it’s a cause worth fighting for, to change lives for generations to come. Even if it means rucking with 40 pounds for 40 miles to help make that happen.”

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO