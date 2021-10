Nothing says fall to me more than apples, and there is no better way to use fresh picked apples than to make a homemade apple crisp. This is a family recipe that I’ve been making for my entire life. It is super easy to make and it’s the perfect dessert to make for a chilly fall night. It is best eaten about an hour after it comes out of the oven when it’s warm and juicy. If you want to make it ahead you can re-warm it in a 250-degree oven for 20 minutes. I love it with fresh whipped cream, but you can also put a scoop of vanilla ice cream (no judgement if you decide to do both whipped cream and ice cream!).

