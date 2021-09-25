Gold Star spouses want 'patriarchal' policy scrapped
BOSTON — Spouses of military service members killed in the line of duty often face a harsh penalty if they decide to remarry — the loss of survivor benefits. Several proposals heard Friday by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs seek to change that by eliminating a state requirement that Gold Star spouses can lose their annual annuity and other benefits if they remarry before they turn 55.www.gloucestertimes.com
Comments / 0