What does Taliban rule mean for the region and the West?

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan] September 25 (ANI): Taliban can rule Afghanistan, but they can never govern it," said Massoud Hossaini, a Pulitzer Prize and WPP winner photojournalist who managed to escape the Taliban and is now forced to be, "stateless."Massoud was speaking at The Open Forum webinar on the 18th of September titled, 'What does Taliban rule mean for the region and the West.' Other speakers at the event included: Prof. Jonathan Goodhand, Professor in Conflict and Development Studies from the Department of Development Studies, School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and Ayesha Ijaz Khan, a lawyer and columnist for the Dawn and Arab News.

