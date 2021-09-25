CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: World most dreaded cabinet

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], September 25 (ANI): The Taliban in early September formed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and appointed 33 more cabinet ministers that neither have women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes rather it appointed world's most dreaded and wanted cabinet ministers. Earlier in September, the Taliban has announced...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Taliban#Pakistan#Ani#The Islamic Emirate#Iea#Afghanistan Cabinet#Interior
