Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: World most dreaded cabinet

Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul on Sunday, but the show of strength was overshadowed by a bomb blast targeting mourners inside the Afghan capital. No foreign government has yet recognised the Islamist former rebels' rule, though their hold on power within the country is becoming stronger, seven weeks after they took Kabul. But in a sign that the Taliban victory has not brought an end to violence after Afghanistan's 20-year conflict, an explosion killed at least five and wounded several more outside Kabul's Eid Gah mosque. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said on Saturday that a prayer ceremony would be held at the mosque for his mother following her recent death. He made no reference to this on Sunday as he tweeted that the blast had killed several civilians in the area.

