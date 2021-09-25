CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Agriculture Stocks to Bet the Farm On

By Sean Sechler
 8 days ago

Companies operating in the agriculture industry have a lot to offer in terms of investment opportunities, and there are several arguments that support including them in any portfolio. These are businesses that harvest and provide important agricultural commodities including fertilizers, grains, livestock, soybeans, and more. With food prices soaring all over the world and the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting that net farm income is expected to increase 15.3% to $113 billion in 2021, it’s clear that these stocks could deliver strong gains in the coming quarters.

It’s also worth considering the fact that agriculture stocks can potentially help investors combat the impacts of inflation, which is certainly an attractive quality in today’s uncertain economic environment. A few stocks in the sector have recently been showing relative strength and could be great long-term buys for investors to consider. That’s why we’ve put together the following list of 3 agriculture stocks to bet the farm on. Let’s take a deeper look at these intriguing companies that are helping to keep the world from going hungry.

CF Industries Holdings Inc ( NYSE:CF )

This company is a major manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer products in North America, which is essential for proper crop nutrition and maximum yields. With crop prices like corn heading to the highest levels in years and strong global demand for nitrogen fertilizers, CF Industries is nicely positioned to take advantage of what could be record amounts of acres planted in 2021. What’s also nice about this stock is that it offers investors a 2.24% dividend yield, and CF generates ample cash flows to support the payouts over time.

CF Industries had a strong Q2, including Adjusted EBITDA up 22% year-over-year, and with nitrogen prices expected to remain high for the foreseeable future investors can expect a big fiscal year from the company. Finally, the fact that CF wants to position itself at the forefront of clean hydrogen supply makes it an easy company to support. CF Industries announced a green ammonia project back in 2020 and is certainly attractive for those investors that want to invest in businesses with clean energy initiatives. The stock has rallied over 12% this week and could be heading for new 52-week highs in the coming sessions, so keep an eye on this one in the coming sessions.

Mosaic Co ( NYSE: MOS )

Next up is Mosaic, another major producer of crop nutrients that serves customers in approximately 40 different countries. Mosaic specializes in producing concentrated phosphate and potash, which are both incredibly important nutrients in the agriculture industry. It’s worth adding shares of this stock for many of the same reasons mentioned above for CF Industries, as Mosaic should benefit from strong crop prices in the near term along with heightened global demand for fertilizers. There’s also a lot to like about Mosaic’s Fertilizantes business segment, which includes phosphate assets in Brazil and an international distribution segment that allows the company to move its products worldwide.

Countries like India and China find themselves in a position where they need to improve their food production to deal with their rising populations, which could be a nice growth driver for potash producers like Mosaic over the long term. In Q2, Mosaic reported Q2 revenues of $2.8 billion, up 37% year-over-year, along with a gross margins increase of 193%. The company also recently authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program, which is another strong reason to consider this leading fertilizer company.

Tyson Foods Inc ( NYSE: TSN )

Animal protein is a key staple in the diet of millions, which is a big reason why Tyson Foods should be on your radar. It’s a fully integrated producer of chicken, beef, and pork and also produces a variety of prepared foods. It's a company that should benefit from a rebound in the foodservice industry in the coming months, which makes it an intriguing reopening play as well. It’s worth noting that China has been dealing with a swine fever outbreak that could boost the demand for protein, which is another plus for companies like Tyson. There’s also a lot to like about the company’s investments in creating plant-based and lab-growth protein, which should be very important over the next decade as the world turns to alternative food sources.

Tyson Foods offers investors a 2.34% dividend yield, so investors can count on consistent income from this agricultural giant. The company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.70, which was more than double than the prior-year figures, and also saw its sales increase 24.5% to $12.5 billion. The bottom line is that Tyson Foods is a quality agriculture name trading at a reasonable valuation, so consider adding shares if you are interested in exposure to the sector that helps to keep the world eating well.

Tyson Foods is a part of the Entrepreneur Index , which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Motley Fool

Investing in Vertical Farming Stocks

With the global population continuing to expand, the world will need to double its food supply over the next three decades. That's a daunting task, especially as arable land for farming shrinks due to climate change, urban sprawl, and soil destruction. At the current pace, farmable land could fall 50% by 2050, making an already daunting challenge even tougher.
cascadebusnews.com

Value of Oregon Agriculture, Food & Fiber Sector Exceeds $42 billion, Number of Farms Grow, Report Shows

(Tractor plowing a field at the Oregon State University North Willamette Research and Extension Center | Photo by Sean Nealon) More than 2,000 new farms were established in Oregon in recent years, and the total value of state’s agriculture, food and fiber sector exceeds $42 billion, according to a new economic analysis report by Oregon State University researchers.
Daily Camera

Adrian Card: Agricultural technology as part of the farm labor solution

You’ve likely noticed a shortage of workers throughout most sectors of the U.S. economy. While the reasons vary from COVID-19-related hesitancy and child care constraints to disincentives of unemployment payments, you might guess that industries that require significant physical exertion in the outdoors, such as produce farm work, tend to be the lesser choice for workers when other sectors are clamoring for new hires, offering higher wages and on-boarding bonuses.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
morrowcountysentinel.com

Agricultural producers properly dispose of unwanted farm chemicals

MOUNT GILEAD — Agricultural producers from Morrow County, surrounding counties, and even a few producers that drove a few hours to get here, all had a common goal in mind. To properly dispose of and rid their barns of unwanted pesticides and other farm chemicals. These producers utilized the Ohio Department of Agriculture Farm Pesticide Disposal day. The event was held on Aug. 12, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. The event collected 11,122 pounds of chemicals both liquid and dry.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Zacks.com

4 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Bet on Amid September Market Meltdown

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Keen Turns Agricultural Waste to Make Chemical Solvent-Free Soles

Keen’s Steve Workman deemed the brand’s new release as “the most significant environmental technology launch” in company history. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corteva, Mission Produce, Adecoagro and Alico

Chicago, IL – September 30, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Agriculture Operations, including Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, Corteva Inc. CTVA, Mission Produce, Inc. AVO, Adecoagro S.A. AGRO and Alico Inc. ALCO. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1802324/5-agriculture-operations-stocks-to-watch-amid-supply-chain-and-cost-woes. Logistical and supply-chain issues, higher input costs, and elevated operational expenses continue to mar...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Stocks to Buy Now Trading Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
etftrends.com

These Stocks Could Make GTEK Golden Innovative Bet

Investors are increasingly keen on disruptive growth concepts, and a variety of exchange traded funds aim to deliver that exposure. While disruptive growth ETFs are advantageous in terms of eliminating the stock picking burden, investors should perform some due diligence and see that most of these ETFs go about their business in differing ways.
Entrepreneur

August Starts, Permits Rise: 7 Construction Stocks to Bet on

The Construction sector is currently banking on a positive housing momentum. The recent housing starts data and builders confidence bear testament to the fact. U.S. housing starts inched up in August after a significant drop in July, thanks to an improvement in the construction of multifamily housing units. Building permits also surged to the second-highest level since April. Impressively, U.S. housing starts and building permits came ahead of analysts’ expectations by 3.9% and 6.7%, respectively.
geneticliteracyproject.org

EU politicians move to implement controversial Green Deal Farm to Fork agricultural policy — but reject scientific sustainability assessments of its impact

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Industry has repeatedly signalled its commitment to innovate in support of both Green Deal and the Farm to Fork Strategy sustainability...
Entrepreneur

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week. Just a little less than a year and a...
thecentersquare.com

Nebraska Farm Bureau president: Biden administration not sensitive to agriculture

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration's proposed American Families Plan would fund improvements in education, child care, health care and family leave through a series of tax hikes, including raising the capital gains tax. One proposal that would affect farmers in particular would eliminate the so-called "stepped-up basis" that...
geneticliteracyproject.org

Farms of the future: Precision growing, smart robotics and AI usher in new era of agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Smart solutions allow farmers to exactly understand the crop needs and plan activities correspondingly, which saves costs and reduces environmental pollution...
investing.com

U.S. Agriculture Chief Urges Farm Co-Ops to Toughen Cyber Defenses

(Bloomberg) -- Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urged U.S. agricultural cooperatives to “harden” defenses against cyber attacks after Iowa’s New Cooperative Inc. was targeted in a ransomware attack last week. “We want to make sure during this harvest that we don’t have any additional disruptions as a result of systems being...
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

