Slow cooker pot roast

Don’t worry, these simple tricks aren’t about to complicate getting dinner on the table. I love my slow cooker for so many reasons. It saves me from hours of cooking after long days of work. It lovingly tenderizes tough cuts of meat. It melds flavors together for luscious, comforting meals. I appreciate all of these qualities, and of course I know no one can do it all, but sometimes the meals that emerge from my dear slow cooker start to feel a little redundant — mono-textural, mushy, and let's just say it: brown. To combat the slow-cooker blahs, I've experimented with a few different things and what I've landed on is that it's all in the finish. Tweaking a few elements at the end of the cooking can take a meal from something I'm going to tolerate eating, to a meal I'm actually excited about. Here are tips for taking your slow-cooker meals to the next level.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO