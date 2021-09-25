CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rwandan Troops Cannot Stay in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Forever, Kagame Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBA, Mozambique (Reuters) -Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the country cannot stay forever in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, where allied Rwandan and Mozambican troops have been recapturing areas https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/mozambicans-return-uncertain-future-after-islamists-pushed-back-2021-09-24 from Islamist militants since July. "As much as we cannot be here forever, I think the problem we are dealing with,...

