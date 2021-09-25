CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Panic-buyers exacerbating ‘temporary’ petrol supply crisis, says AA president

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGw5g_0c7jzzES00

Panic-buying is exacerbating fuel shortages at some petrol stations that were initially caused by supply chain issues, the president of the AA , Edmund King, has said, adding that millions of drivers rushing out to fill up their tanks would “put a strain on the system”.

“Earlier in the week, there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to a shortage of some lorry drivers , but that was only a localised problem,” he told BBC Breakfast .

The AA president said the shortage had been made worse by drivers “going out and filling up when they don’t really need to”.

BP and Esso had been forced to shut some of their petrol stations this week amid a lack of fuel due to a lorry driver shortage.

Concerns over fuel running out of stock have since seen drivers fill up tanks en masse, with reports of increased demand and images of long queues at petrol stations shared online.

“If you think about it, 30 million cars out there, if they’ve all got half a tank [and] if they all rush out to fill up the rest of the tank and the tank is about 60 litres, that will put a strain on the system,” Mr King told BBC Breakfast on Saturday.

He said the issues were unlikely to last because the supply chain is not being disrupted by ongoing problems such as industrial action.

“The good news is you can only really fill up once – you’ve got to use the fuel, so this should be a short-term thing,” he said.

He predicted the “strain on the system should ease up in the next few days”.

Mr King later tweeted that he had been on the radio “trying to reassure drivers there is no shortage in petrol or diesel at source”.

“Please stick to normal filling patterns and this will be a temporary blip as new supplies are delivered every 24 to 48 hours,” he added.

Earlier this week, EG Group said it was setting a £30 per customer limit for fuel at its forecourts due to supply problems and panic-buying, while Shell said it had also seen increase demand for fuel at some stations.

While fuel shortages are unlikely to last, Mr King said a shortage of lorry and HGV drivers was an ongoing issue.

Hoyer, one of the UK’s largest fuel logistics companies, said this week it was struggling to meet deliveries for clients including BP, Esso and Shell due to driver shortages.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

The fuel crisis reminds us how dependent we are on carbon-based energy

The petrol shortage is a “pretty good lesson on the need to unhook ourselves from dependence on fossil fuels”, says environment minister Zac Goldsmith in an interview with The Independent today. He is right that the crisis has reminded us vividly of our reliance on carbon-based energy – and that it might have prompted some people who are considering switching to an electric vehicle to get a move on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Fuel shortage ‘getting worse’ in London and south-east England

Fuel shortages are getting worse in some parts of the country, in particular London and the south-east, the chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) has said. Brian Madderson warned the shortages remained a “really big problem” in these areas. In contrast the PRA, which represents nearly 5,500 of the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Petrol shortage: Sajid Javid says fuel situation is ‘stabilising’

Sajid Javid has said the petrol situation is “stabilising” in most parts of England. The government announced on Friday that the military is being deployed as a precaution next week to help re-fuel stations, with the health secretary confirming that there "is enough fuel in the country." "Over the last...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrol#Panic Buying#Bp#Cars#Aa#Bbc Breakfast#Bbcbreakfast
The Independent

Is it time for fuel coupons and a reduced speed limit to curb usage?

During the 1970s fuel crisis, brought about by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries deliberately reducing the supply of crude oil, shortages of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts soon followed. One of the remedial measures imposed by the government at the time was not only to issue fuel...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Map shows areas hit hardest by UK’s fuel crisis as panic buying continues

A traffic light system has been drawn up to monitor the current fuel shortage crisis.According to Whitehall’s own analysis, London, the South East, the North West, the West Midlands and the East Midlands have fuel levels at less than 20 percent, putting them in the red, the Times reported.Yorkshire, the North East and Wales, places which have seen supplies increasing, have been moved from red to amber.Scotland will be moving from amber to green and Northern Ireland is already in the green.However, average fuel levels at forecourts remain at 20 percent for the fourth day running, compared with a...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Shropshire Star

Johnson tells haulage industry to stop relying on cheap foreign drivers

The Prime Minister said the situation on petrol forecourts is stabilising and that military tanker drivers were being deployed as a ‘precaution’. Boris Johnson has issued a fresh warning to the road haulage industry that it cannot expect to rely on cheap immigrant labour in future. Speaking on the eve...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Turkish company halts power supplies to crisis-hit Lebanon

A Turkish company supplying electricity to Lebanon from two power barges off the coast of Beirut said Friday it has halted supplies after its contract with the Lebanese state electricity company expired.The move by the Turkish company, Karpowership, which has provided electricity for the past eight years, was expected. It had said earlier that Lebanon's state power company owes Karpowership overdue payments in excess of $100 million. Lebanon is grappling with an economic meltdown that includes fuel and power shortages; blackouts last up to 22 hours a day.The country's new government, voted in last week, has said that improving...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Petrol crisis part of Brexit ‘transition’ away from low-wage economy, says minister

The current petrol supply crisis is a consequence of the post-Brexit transition away from a low-income high-immigration economy in which employers were able to fill vacancies by hiring cheap labour from abroad, a senior cabinet minister has said.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments represent the most explicit link yet made by a member of Boris Johnson’s government between Brexit and the labour shortage which has left the UK with 100,000 fewer HGV drivers than it needs.Mr Kwarteng said that employers opposed to higher wages were trying to use public pressure over essentials like petrol to force the government to issue large...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday to help alleviate the ongoing crisis after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, the government said on Friday. "Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Petrol driver shortage: No improvement in supplies, say retailers

There has been no improvement in petrol supplies at independent petrol stations since Wednesday, according to industry body the Petrol Retailers Association. The PRA, which represents independent fuel retailers, said that more than a quarter (27%) of its members' were still out of fuel on Thursday. That was better than...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Millions facing higher bills as energy price cap rises

Millions of people are facing the prospect of higher monthly bills after the energy price cap rose by more than £100.From Friday, the cap on what energy companies can charge households for their monthly consumption will rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters.The 12 per cent rise, agreed in August, is likely to affect around 15 million households and will see the annual charge for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit and using an average amount of energy jump from £1,138 to £1,277.Households with average energy use and on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

$80 oil is sending the market toward demand destruction, Morgan Stanley says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

AO World warns delivery driver shortage is hitting growth

Online white goods retailer AO World has warned its growth is being hit by the nationwide shortage of delivery drivers and ongoing disruption in the global supply chain.But despite the difficulties, bosses said sales were up 5% in the six months to the end of September, including 6% growth in the UK and 3% growth in Germany.The company said: “The challenging market dynamics in both the UK and Germany resulted in lower volumes than expected which affected operational leverage, particularly in the second quarter.”AO enjoyed a strong period during the pandemic as shoppers turned to online retailers for goods. Bosses...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

267K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy