Powless retires after 25 years with Marta's House
Wanda Powless announced her retirement this week as executive director of Marta’s House, following a 25-year career in public service. Powless started with what was then known as the Klamath Crisis Center in 1996. She will continue through October as a contracted consultant to assist in the leadership transition at Marta's House. Christy David will serve as the appointed interim director while a new director is sought.www.heraldandnews.com
