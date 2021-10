BAE Systems and MathWorks are working together to understand and solve the engineering challenges of the future, whether that is in the development of a Future Combat Air System, the Navy’s next submarine, or in the application of Digital Twin technologies and DevSecOps methodologies. E&T Technology Editor Tim Fryer, speaks to an expert panel of Jos Martin, (Director of Engineering for Parallel Computing and Cloud Platform Integration products at MathWorks) and Professor Nick Colosimo (AI & Autonomy Technical Specialist, and Lead Engineer Future Combat Air System (FCAS) for Technology at BAE Systems), to discuss AI aspects from trusting AI and workforce requirements to information exchange, current trends and what the future might hold.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO