Car Prices Expected To Soar Even Further

KABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) — Car prices are expected to soar even higher and Hurricane Ida is being blamed. Ida caused damaging flooding from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, taking many cars as its causalities. Now, Hurricane Nicholas is bringing more rain to Houston, one of the largest markets for car ownership in the nation. Car prices are already up due to high demand and not a lot of supply brought on by a computer chip shortage. Meantime, the consumer price index shows soaring car prices have been a major factor in the rising cost of living.

