NEW ORLEANS — Reactwell LLC — in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Trimeric, Inc. — has announced it has secured a $1,833,476 grant for the research and development of a simple and scalable modular Direct Air Capture system to remove carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere. $1,466,770 of this grant comes from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and $366,706 comes from outside the DOE.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO