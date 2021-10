ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- Ah, the promise of September, as combines start rolling and farmers get their first glimpse of the season's scoreboard. It can be a heady time, as Ashley Andersen explained. "For once, harvest has a positive buzz around it," she said of her family's farming operation in eastern Nebraska. "Prices are still hanging in there and our yields are pretty darn good. For a month or so, it seems we can take a breath and feel good about the past year."

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO