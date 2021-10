Starship Troopers - Terran Command, announced two years ago, is getting a demo as part of the upcoming Steam Next festival. And it's free!. Casper Van Dien, who played Johnny Rico in the original 1997 movie, is keen for a revival of the series reinterpreted as a TV show. "I think it would be nice to have Old Man Rico back," said the actor in an interview with Inverse, describing a structure not unlike The Mandalorian where different directors jump in to offer their spin on the sci-fi setting. "I think it would be fun to have some young blood in there but still have one old crotchety old man in there like me."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO