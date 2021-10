Much has been said about Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup. The Galaxy Note series faces an existential crisis within Samsung’s current portfolio of smartphones, overshadowed by S Pen-supported phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung has not released a “Galaxy Note 21” yet even though a refresh is due, and a lot of customers are awaiting a true Galaxy Note. While it remains to be seen if we will get another phone with the “Note” badging, leaks and rumors point towards the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra being a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO