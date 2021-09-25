Panthers Overwhelm Raiders

MIDDLEBURY – NorthWood hung a stunning 42-6 win at Northridge Friday night, keeping itself in the conversation in the Northern Lakes Conference championship race. Wood took a 28-0 lead on scores from four different players, starting with a 34-yard touchdown catch from JJ Payne off the arm of Kaden Lone. Ethan Evers then drove in from two yards out, and with two minutes still left in the opening quarter, Parker Filley pulled down a 31-yard pitch and catch from Lone.