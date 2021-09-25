Watch: Dwayne Johnson Confirms His New Superhero Movie Has Wrapped
It took a long time for Dwayne Johnson to dip his toes into the water of superhero cinema, but the world’s highest-paid actor looks to be making up for lost time. While his long-awaited DCEU debut in Black Adam was still in production, the 49 year-old was announced to be producing and heading up the voice cast of DC League of Super-Pets, and last year he signed on to Netflix’s graphic novel adaptation Ball & Chain alongside Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt.wegotthiscovered.com
