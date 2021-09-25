Watch: Dwayne Johnson Confirms His New Superhero Movie Has Wrapped

Dwayne Johnson is an absolute physical specimen. The Herculean Hollywood megastar, best known for his chiseled physique and his unmatched charisma, has dominated the box office for well over a decade and, at one point, was virtually everywhere. Johnson, who ascended to the peak of Tinseltown throughout his storied career, has made memorable appearances in films such as "Pain & Gain," "Moana," and the "Fast and Furious" series. In fact, Johnson has reached such heights in Hollywood that people often forget where he initially came from: professional wrestling.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO