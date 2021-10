MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jarrid Neadeau-Lyons on the city’s east side on Thursday afternoon, marking St. Paul’s 28th homicide of 2021. Warsame Ahmed Abdihoosh, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony assault. According to the criminal complaint, Abdhoosh was at the BP gas station on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue and went inside to give the cashier a “hard time,” as he was having trouble purchasing gas. Neadeau-Lyons’ girlfriend, who knew the cashier, said she felt obligated to say something in...

