CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colville, WA

5 residents of a nursing home in Washington have died after a Covid-19 outbreak

By Carma Hassan
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Five residents of a nursing home in Colville, Washington, have died of Covid-19 after an outbreak last month that infected 74 people, officials said. The Northeast Tri-County Health District attributed the infections to the more transmissible Delta variant, which has been blamed for the surge in cases and hospitalizations across the country since the middle of the summer.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Colville, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
Colville, WA
Government
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Government
Colville, WA
Health
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

213 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 200 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2021, 213 fully vaccinated individuals died of the novel coronavirus. The deaths represent 3% of the 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state in the same period.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Outbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 32 Chicago

2 Chicago moms die of COVID after outbreaks in their kids' classrooms

CHICAGO - Two mothers of Chicago Public School students have died of COVID-19 in the past week. The students attend Jensen Elementary in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. "Why should we have to put up with this nonsense and keep repeating ourselves over and over until the last one of us pass away?," said Shauntee Colsen, father of a 7th grader. "This is something I cannot take. I can't expect my daughter to go to school and get sick and give it to the rest of her family."
CHICAGO, IL
WOWK

Active COVID outbreaks rising in Kanawha County nursing homes

CHARLESTON WV, (WOWK) — According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County has three nursing homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks. One of the nursing homes is Stonerise Health in Charleston. Stonerise has 27 COVID-positive patients. The CEO of Stonerise, Larry Pack, says with the surge of COVID in the general population, the patients at his facility were likely exposed to healthcare providers or visitors who may have had asymptomatic COVID.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

The Miller Report: Second COVID Outbreak at Local Nursing Home

Miller Report for the Week of September 20, 2021; by William Miller, MD; Chief of Staff at Adventist Health – Mendocino Coast Hospital. Sherwood Oaks is a local, privately owned nursing home in Ft. Bragg. As the only skilled nursing facility here on the Mendocino Coast, it is licensed for 79 beds and currently has 45 residents. It experienced an outbreak of COVID during July and August of last year. Unfortunately, it is experiencing another outbreak now. Beginning about two weeks ago, there were 3 staff and 4 residents affected. They all did well and are now off isolation, however, that introduced the virus into the nursing home population again. The facility immediately began taking the necessary steps to limit the spread. As of this writing, there are 15 new active cases amongst residents and two new cases in staff members, bringing the total for this outbreak to 24 residents and staff thus far. Last year, the outbreak ended at a total of 32 with 24 residents and 8 staff being infected. There were 8 deaths as a result of last year’s outbreak.
MENDOCINO, CA
CNN

CNN

665K+
Followers
102K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy