Nathan Fillion astounds fans with makeover ahead of The Rookie season four premiere

By Hannah Hargrave
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Fillion manages to look effortlessly handsome as an LAPD officer in his hit show, The Rookie, but he insists looking good is harder than it appears. The star took to Instagram with a before-and-after video in which he thanked his glam squad for all their hard work. In the...

Comments / 2

Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy star unveils dramatic hair transformation ahead of season 18

Actress Camilla Luddington has undergone a major transformation ahead of season 18 of Grey's Anatomy - and she looks incredible!. The actress, who has been playing Dr Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama since 2012, has swapped her long brunette locks for a shorter and lighter style. In a new photo, the 37-year-old actress can be seen sporting a platinum blonde bob that falls just above her shoulders.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘The Rookie’: [Spoiler] Dies In Heartbreaking Season 4 Premiere

‘The Rookie’ has lost an original cast member. One of the show’s beloved police officers was killed off in the season 4 premiere. The Rookie season 4 picked up right in the wake of the season 3 finale. Both Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Jackson (Titus Makin Jr.) were taken, and it was all hands on deck to get them back. Unfortunately, one of them died earlier on in the premiere.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Bids Farewell To Original Cast Member

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the Season 4 premiere of The Rookie. The Rookie has said farewell to Officer Jackson West. Played by original cast member Titus Makin Jr., the character was killed off in Sunday night’s Season 4 premiere. The Season 3 finale saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Jackson West being kidnapped by Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty). The opening scene of the Season 4 premiere saw Lopez and West being forced into getaway cars and Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and others reviewing the security camera footage. Jackson, filmed from behind, was seen struggling...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 premiere expectations

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We know that a number of other shows have started up over the past week; is the Nathan Fillion drama about to follow their lead?. Well, let’s just say that we come bearing some great news within this piece. After waiting for much of the summer to see some new episodes, The Rookie is officially back on the air! You’ll have a chance to see the show back tonight at 10:00 p.m. Eastern following the network’s game-show lineup. This episode is going to pick up immediately after the events of the season 3 finale and rest assured, there is a lot that the writers are going to take on right away. The promo below shows you just how far Nolan and the rest of the team are willing to go in order to rescue Lopez. This is going to be fast-paced, intense, and show us further how much these characters care for one another.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Rookie Boss Breaks Down Series Vet's 'Heartbreaking' Season 4 Exit

The following contains major spoilers from the Season 4 premiere of ABC’s The Rookie. Following a rollout of promos, episodic photos and a poster that had fans fretting about the fate of a conspicuously MIA character, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine that the Season 4 premiere would “almost immediately” confirm the fate of Officer Jackson West, who was played by original cast member Titus Makin.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Rookie' Loses Fan-Favorite Cast Member in Season 4 Premiere

The Rookie's fourth season kicked off with a shock Sunday when fan-favorite character Jackson West met a grisly end, being shot in the back by one of Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz's hitmen in the premiere. Jackson, played by Titus Makin Jr., has been a main cast member on The Rookie since the ABC show premiered in 2018, and while there were hints that his character could be facing a potential exit, fans are still reeling from the sudden loss.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Boss Explains Shocking Season Premiere Death

The Rookie does not shy away from putting beloved characters in danger. Early on in The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, we learned that Officer West (Titus Makin) had been killed. While Makin did not return for The Rookie Season 4, the show still had the lofty task of bringing his character's arc to a close.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4: Titus Makin Jr. remains silent about exit

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie? We know that there’s still questions aplenty over it days after the premiere. The exit took a number of people by surprise throughout the TV industry — not just that it happened, but also the way that it happened. Jackson West’s death was sudden, and there was also no real opportunity for fans to say goodbye to the character in proper fashion first.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Rookie: Season Four Viewer Votes

How will these officers’ lives change in the fourth season of The Rookie TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Rookie is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of The Rookie here.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Nathan Fillion Is 50 And Still Doing Action On The Rookie, Admits How Often He Uses A Stunt Double Though

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of The Rookie, “Life and Death.”. The Rookie’s Season 4 is finally airing, and since it is a cop procedural, there are plenty of emotions and action to go around. In the series, if you’re unfamiliar with the concept, Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan, a rookie cop who joined the game a little late. With Fillion being 50, one might think he’d be close to done doing action stunts on a show like The Rookie, but he’s still going strong. However, the actor has revealed just how often he uses a stunt double.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4 episode 2 spoilers: A look ahead to ‘Five Minutes’

Following tonight’s big, epic premiere, do you want to know what’s next on The Rookie season 4 episode 2? There’s a huge story ahead in “Five Minutes” — do you want to know what’s going to be coming up? Think in terms of a story that, at least on paper, will feel a little more normal to what we’ve seen on the ABC show over the years. Think in terms of a story set in Los Angeles, and one that gets the officers’ boots on the ground.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad’s Nathan Fillion Salutes Ryan Reynolds’ Work In Free Guy In Sweet Tribute

With only so many movie roles to go around, and lots of actors vying for the chance to be cast in them, there's bound to be a competitive spirit among the stars. So when an actor takes time out to praise a peer for a job well done, sometimes it can be noteworthy. Especially when that actor is The Suicide Squad’s Nathan Fillion, who recently shared a very sweet review of Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES

