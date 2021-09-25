Nathan Fillion astounds fans with makeover ahead of The Rookie season four premiere

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We know that a number of other shows have started up over the past week; is the Nathan Fillion drama about to follow their lead?. Well, let’s just say that we come bearing some great news within this piece. After waiting for much of the summer to see some new episodes, The Rookie is officially back on the air! You’ll have a chance to see the show back tonight at 10:00 p.m. Eastern following the network’s game-show lineup. This episode is going to pick up immediately after the events of the season 3 finale and rest assured, there is a lot that the writers are going to take on right away. The promo below shows you just how far Nolan and the rest of the team are willing to go in order to rescue Lopez. This is going to be fast-paced, intense, and show us further how much these characters care for one another.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO