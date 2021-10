Every Sunday, Frankie Bridge shares her latest high street picks with her legions of Instagram followers and we have to say, we look forward to it every week without fail. The stunning former Saturdays' singer styles up the inexpensive items in the comfort of her home and we always head straight online to snap them up. Her latest offering was as popular as ever, with the standout item being a checked dress from Warehouse. The dress is currently on offer for £63.20 and quite frankly, (see what we did there?) we're obsessed.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO