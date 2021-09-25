CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He escaped the Dark Web’s biggest bust. Now he’s back

By Andy Greenberg, wired.com
Ars Technica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over four years ago, the US Department of Justice announced the takedown of AlphaBay, the biggest dark web market bust in history. Thai police arrested the site's 26-year-old administrator, Alexandre Cazes, in Bangkok, and the FBI seized AlphaBay's central server in Lithuania, wiping out a marketplace that was selling hundreds of millions of dollars a year worth of hard drugs, hacked data, and other contraband to its 400,000-plus registered users. The FBI called the disruption of the site a “landmark operation.”

Ross Ulbricht
Comments / 0

