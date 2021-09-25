Appointments, promotions
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has added two nurse practitioners to its Family Medicine department. Julie Cookish most recently worked at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colo., as a registered nurse in the Medical Intensive Care Unit and as a rapid response nurse. A licensed family nurse practitioner, she has clinical experience at several Colorado-based facilities, including emergency and family medicine settings. She earned her Master of Science in nursing degree from Regis University in Denver in May and holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Colby-Sawyer College in New London. Cookish also spent two months in 2020 working as a COVID-19 travel nurse through Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.www.sentinelsource.com
