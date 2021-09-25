That’s a Wrap – Brisbane Festival Concludes for 2021 with Fireworks Galore
During 2021, lockdowns or increased restrictions caused by COVID-19 have typically occurred just prior to or during school holidays. With the annual Brisbane Festival taking place during the month of September, which is when the Spring School Holidays are held, precedent was not on their side this year. But in some really good news for the performing arts industry, despite some program changes prior to the event, Brisbane Festival was able to go ahead as planned, and concluded tonight with the delights of Riverfire.
