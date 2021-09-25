DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kartik Tyagi strikes on first ball to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

View more in
World
Kartik Tyagi pulls off a last-over heist to take Rajasthan home in a nail-biting affair
Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lived up to their reputation while playing their first match in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two teams entertained the viewers with a terrific game of cricket. Though both Punjab and Rajasthan fought tooth and nail to start their campaign in the UAE with a victory, it was Rajasthan who managed to have the last laugh by two runs courtesy of Kartik Tyagi.
IPL: Kartik Tyagi bowls stunning final over as Rajasthan Royals pull off incredible defeat of Punjab Kings
Kartik Tyagi took 2-1 off the final over to inspire Rajasthan Royals to a stunning victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL. The Kings looked certainties to chase down their opponents' 185 all out with just 10 needed off the final 15 deliveries and four required from the final over - with eight wickets in hand.
IPL 2021: DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates
The 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will take place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both sides will lock horns for this clash on September 25, 2021, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The game will kickstart from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards and will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network alongside live streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India.
Kartik Tyagi talks about his final over against PBKS
Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi has said that he was just thinking about bowling six yorkers in the final over against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings on Tuesday here at the...
IPL 2021: Netizens find Kartik Tyagi as Neeraj Chopra’s look-alike. Laud player for match winning final over
Rajatsan Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi stunned everyone by defending four runs in the final over to help his team clinch a win against the Punjab Kings by two runs. The Punjab Kings were clearly the favourites when they needed to score just eight runs in the final two overs but a decent over from Mustafizur Rahman and a brillian last-over from Kartik Tyagi guided the side to a nail-biting victory.
Shreyas Iyer talks about DC's match against RR
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' batsman Shreyas Iyer has said that it is always fun to bat on wickets which the others find difficult. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a knock of 43 runs off 32 balls as Delhi Capitals posted 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. For Rajasthan Royals, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya returned with two wickets each.
KKR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Punjab Kings’ dramatic win after Rahul Tripathi dropped catch ends up in a six
With 5 needed off the final 6 deliveries, Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost KL Rahul on the second ball. On the third ball of the penultimate over, more drama unfurled after Shahrukh Khan pulled a Venkatesh Iyer delivery towards midwicket and Rahul Tripathi juggled the ball over the boundary rope. Not...
Pakistan can beat India if they play to their potential, says Waqar Younis
Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis believes that Pakistan can beat India in the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE if they play to their potential. He further added that there will be enormous pressure on the players as it will be the first match of the tournament for both teams.
Ashes: Winter series will go ahead, says Australia captain Tim Paine amid travel uncertainty
Australia captain Tim Paine is bullish about the Ashes going ahead this winter – even if England are not at full strength because of some players’ concerns about the Covid-19 restrictions they will face.Paine’s England counterpart Joe Root earlier this week refused to fully commit to the marquee tour until receiving clarity about entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions he and his side will face Down Under.Jos Buttler admitted he would not countenance travelling if his family were unable to join him, but Paine insisted the five-Test series, starting in 10 weeks’ time, will proceed as planned, irrespective of...
Aakash Chopra suggests 2 changes to KKR’s playing XI, drops captain Eoin Morgan
Aakash Chopra has proposed a couple of changes to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI ahead of their match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. The cricketer-turned-broadcaster said it was high time KKR sacked their out-of-form captain Eoin Morgan and replaced him with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Aakash Chopra cited a conversation he had with two-time champion KKR captain Gautam Gambhir and suggested that Morgan needs to be selfless to make way for someone who can contribute more than him.
Splitsvilla 13: Jay Dudhane, Aditi Rajput Win the MTV Reality Show; Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav Are Runner-Up
Models Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput from Mumbai lifted the winners’ trophy at the grand finale of MTV ‘Splitsvilla X3’. They pipped Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav by winning the finale task titled Love Conquers, which tested their physical and mental strength as well as the depth of their bonding. After winning the show, Aditi said: “I’m delighted to win the show with Jay. We stood by each other since Day 1 and showed everyone the power of our connection. This win is nothing but a surreal feeling for us.” Jagnoor Aneja of MTV Love School Fame Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Egypt – Reports.
