Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has urged NBA coaches to drop every player who refuses to take a COVID-19 vaccine. The highest-scoring player of all time told Rolling Stone: “The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team... There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.” Explaining his stance on CNN on Monday night, the NBA legend said the decision to take the vaccine simply comes down to being part of a team. “I don’ t think that they are behaving like good teammates or good citizens,” he said. “This is a war that we’re involved in. And masks and vaccines—they are the weapons that we use to fight this war.” According to ESPN, around 85 percent of players are vaccinated, and there are no current plans to mandate the remaining 15 percent to get their shots.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO