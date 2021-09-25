Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSource: CNN While the return of packed stadiums this year has brought a renewed sense of optimism in the sporting world that the worst of Covid-19 is in the past, certain teams must still adhere to vaccination mandates set by local governments. The NBA had warned the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors that vaccine protocols set by their home cities would prohibit their players from participating in home games in New York City and San Francisco if they were not vaccinate...

NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
TheDailyBeast

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: It’s Time to Drop Anti-Vax NBA Players

Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has urged NBA coaches to drop every player who refuses to take a COVID-19 vaccine. The highest-scoring player of all time told Rolling Stone: “The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team... There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.” Explaining his stance on CNN on Monday night, the NBA legend said the decision to take the vaccine simply comes down to being part of a team. “I don’ t think that they are behaving like good teammates or good citizens,” he said. “This is a war that we’re involved in. And masks and vaccines—they are the weapons that we use to fight this war.” According to ESPN, around 85 percent of players are vaccinated, and there are no current plans to mandate the remaining 15 percent to get their shots.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

‘It’s my problem not yours’: Canadian Wiggins sticks to his guns regarding COVID-19 vaccine

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for COVID-19, even though that decision could soon cost him playing in home games. Wiggins faces the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State's home building at Chase Center for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Andrew Wiggins on anti-vaccine stance: ‘Personal and private’

In his first official comments since declaring in March he had decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins stood his ground and defended his stance against getting the shot, saying he'd "keep fighting for what I believe." The headliner at Warriors media day Monday, Wiggins took questions from interviewers curious about whether the 26-year-old veteran would alter his views -- especially after the NBA rejected his request for a religious exemption t...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

NBA tells unvaccinated players they won’t get paid for missed games

The NBA is warning players unvaccinated for COVID-19 that they will not be paid for games they miss due to local executive orders governing requirements for shots. "Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses," Mike Bass, the NBA's executive vice president of communications, said in a statement Wednesday morning. The new rule, initially reported by ESPN, could pose problems for teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors because New York and San Francisco are among the cities requiring COVID-19 vaccines to enter those teams' basketball arenas.
NBA
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Ends COVID Vaccination Hold Out

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed Sunday that star forward Andrew Wiggins had gotten vaccinated against the COVID virus, ending any threat that he would not be able to play home games because of San Francisco’s tough requirements on large indoor gatherings. The announcement ended a difficult first week of preseason training camp for the veteran Golden State star. San Francisco heath officials refused to give him a wavier and the NBA denied him a religious exemption. The league went even further with its tough stand with all unvaccinated players saying the would not be paid...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Ted Cruz ‘stands with’ Wiggins, tells LeBron to boycott Dubs games

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Grayson Allen look-alike who once played a game of one-on-one against Jimmy Kimmel for two hours, has waded into the NBA's COVID-19 vaccination status discourse. In a Wednesday Twitter thread, the Republican senator — who is vaccinated himself — tweeted that he "stands with" a spate of reportedly unvaccinated NBA players, including Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.
NBA
‘I believe in the vaccine’; Warriors’ Kerr backs shots while avoiding criticism of Wiggins

Under San Francisco's indoor vaccination policy — which goes into effect Oct. 13 — if Wiggins is not vaccinated, he cannot play in home games and will forfeit more than $350,000 per game. The Warriors open their season Oct. 19 against the Lakers in Los Angeles and return to San Francisco two days later for their home opener against the Clippers.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Unvaccinated NBA players will lose pay if sidelined by local mandates

The NBA announced that unvaccinated players who do not comply with local vaccine mandates will not be paid for the games they miss, ESPN reports.Why it matters: San Francisco and New York — where the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are based — have vaccine mandates in place that require players to be vaccinated before playing in their home arena. Players on those teams who are not vaccinated could miss up to 41 home games next season. Get market news worthy of your time.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry Speaks On Current Warriors Roster Entering Camp

SAN FRANCISCO – This year's Golden State Warriors roster is uniquely designed with old and young players. How they will work together is a mystery the Warriors and superstar Stephen Curry look forward to discovering. I know how we operate, and we have a crop of amazingly talented, high-potential energetic young guys who have a lot to accomplish in this league.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Inflexible Wiggins needs to remember his vax status is Warriors’ business

You play on a team with one of the great players in NBA history, in Stephen Curry, who has a limited window of time left in his career. A player who happened to try to provide information during the pandemic, actually doing an Instagram chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci. We obviously hope he has all the right information, access to the right resources," Curry said.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Report: Steve Kerr among favorites as next Team USA head coach

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is the leading candidate to succeed San Antonio's Gregg Popovich as the next head coach of USA Basketball Men's National Team, according to a report Thursday by veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein on Substack. Kerr served as one of Popovich's assistants at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Team USA captured a fourth consecutive gold medal, as well as at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

1 Warriors Talent Who’s Set To Shock NBA In 2021-22 Season

Dub Nation is pumped for this 2021-22 season as the Golden State Warriors attempt to climb back to the top of the NBA and compete for a championship. While some view them as dark-horse contenders, not a lot are convinced that Golden State is in the top-tier of favorite's for this season's crown. It's easy to see why considering they missed the playoffs last year.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

NBA draws line as stars like Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins balk at Covid vaccine

Irving and Wiggins play home games in New York and San Francisco, respectively, and those cities have vaccine mandates in place which Nets and Warriors players must comply with in order to play indoors at the teams' home arenas, Barclays Center (Nets) and Chase Center (Warriors). I'm a human being first. Obviously living in this public sphere, it's just a lot of questions about what's going on in the world of Kyrie," Irving said during a video call with reporters on the Nets' media day earlier t...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

LA Lakers to host Pride Night in preseason game against Golden State

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday they will host their third annual Pride Night at Staples Center during a preseason game this month to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The game is scheduled for Oct. 12 when the Men in Purple and Gold take on the Golden State Warriors. Not only will fans get to witness a show on the court featuring some of the biggest names in the NBA, but the night will also include special in-game entertainment, giveaways, and more.
NBA
