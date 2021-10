A day after telling them to pack up and leave, the Hilton Garden Inn in Kenner has decided to allow guests rendered homeless by Hurricane Ida to continue to stay. WDSU-TV reported Saturday that the hotel gave letters to displaced residents staying there since last month telling they needed to vacate by the following day. But an employee working at the front desk said Sunday that the hotel has extended that deadline.

KENNER, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO