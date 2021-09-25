Opinion: Trapped in limbo with cheesy nachos and my COVID cocktail

As the end of the month approaches, I think about what my upcoming column will be about, and my tired imagination seems to keep getting trapped in pandemic topics like prehistoric saber toothed cats at La Brea. Quarantine, nasal swab tests, self-isolation, and vaccines take up a lot of space in the collective consciousness now, and I think the reason for it is a lack of resolution. Some scientists are saying COVID is just going to be something we live with, like the seasonal flu, and if we can’t imagine that, it is almost as hard to imagine what life was like in the years BC.