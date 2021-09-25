CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL picks Week 3: 'Experts' nearly all pick Bills over Football Team

By Nick Wojton
 8 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are a Super Bowl favorite that won in blowout fashion last week. They are also facing a backup quarterback in Week 3 vs. the Washington Football Team, Taylor Heinicke.

Those are likely a few of the reasons why the “experts” are feeling the way they are this week.

Heading into the Week 3 matchup between the Bills and Football Team at Highmark Stadium, a huge number of such analysts, writers, and talkers on television are picking Buffalo.

According to NFL Pickwatch, a massive 98 percent of such are thinking the Bills will win this one.

Among all games going down next weekend, only one team is a bigger “favorite.” Per Pickwatch, 100 percent of experts have picked the Denver Broncos to beat the New York Jets.

That… does make sense.

But as always, we have a couple of Bills doubters still out there. Among that low two percent of folks that are being bold and picking Washington are: John Breech (CBS Sports) and Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports).

If the Bills do win, we can’t tell you what to do. But if you reminded such folks about wrongly rooting against Buffalo? We won’t be mad.

Last week, 81 percent of those polled by Pickwatch picked the Bills to win.

thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
