Middle schoolers taking part in sickening chip challenge

Students at O'Maley Innovation Middle School have been following two nationwide trends that are causing damage to the school and creating health concerns for the children. Some O'Maley students have been participating in TikTok challenges, including the Paqui One-Chip Challenge which provokes participants to eat chips made of Carolina Reaper and stinging Scorpion peppers, two of hottest chili peppers in the world, and "Devious Lick" which encourages students to vandalize school property, and then post film or photos of their reactions or the damage on social media.