Tricky burglars are targeting elderly women in Albany Park, police say
A group of burglars is targeting elderly women in the Albany Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert. The three-man crew has struck at least twice this month. Around noon on September 5, a man approached an 87-year-old woman who was doing lawn work in the 3800 block of West Foster and insisted on helping her, according to police. While he distracted the woman, two accomplices went into her home and took cash.cwbchicago.com
