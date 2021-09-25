CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yvonne Huffaker Peters

 8 days ago

Yvonne Huffaker Peters passed away on August 30, 2021 at age 83. Yvonne was born February 10, 1938 in Birmingham, AL, to IN and Thelma (Brooks) Huffaker. She studied to become a medical lab technologist at the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee Baptist Hospital School of Medical Technology from 1955-1958. Throughout her life she worked as a medical lab tech, lab supervisor, and church secretary. She married William R. Peters Jr. on December 22, 1957. They raised two children, Kimberlee and Kevin. Yvonne had a passion for the gospel, gardening, and reading. She was known for her kind spirit and made a positive impact on almost everyone she met.

