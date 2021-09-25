Yvonne Huffaker Peters

Families come in many forms. At the heart of each, members generally want to share love, respect, and support between one another. Good humor uplifts spirits during trying times, and a cool head keeps perspective when things go awry. Maybe that’s why former President George H. W. Bush once said, “We are going to keep on trying to strengthen the American family, to make American families a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons.” Representing this iconic family was a powerful cast that included names worth keeping track of. Here, the spotlight focuses on Ralph Waite, known as John Walton Sr.

