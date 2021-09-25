CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WooSox Take A 3-0 Loss To Rochester As They Go Gold For Childhood Cancer Awareness

By Worcester Daily News
worcdailynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two wins against the Rochester Red Wings here at Polar Park, Wednesday and Thursday nights, the Worcester Red Sox loss 3-0 Friday night. In recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Friday night Polar Park went gold with gold ribbons painted on the field in foul territory, players from both teams and the Umpires wearing gold wristbands and more than 100 childhood cancer patients and their families helped form a human gold ribbon in the outfield during the WooSox’ pregame ceremonies.

worcdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

