The band’s getting back together. The Million Dollar Band, that is. During the 2020 pandemic season when attendance in Bryant-Denny Stadium was held to 20 percent of capacity, that extended to the University of Alabama’s loudest collective of fans, and its largest performing organization: the woodwinds, horns and pounding percussion of the marching band, nicknamed the Million Dollar Band back in 1922 for its rich sound, which at the time was outplaying UA’s football teams.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO