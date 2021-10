We’re often told that regular exercise is great for our health – particularly preventing major diseases like cardiovascular disease. But does that mean if you’re fit and active, you don’t need to worry about ever getting heart disease?Bottom line: while exercise is certainly helpful, nobody is off the hook completely says Dr Sundip Patel, consultant cardiologist at London Bridge Hospital (part of HCA UK).“The simple answer to the question is – and I’m afraid I’ve been seeing it more in recent years – heart disease is no longer a disease of the middle-aged, unfit and overweight, it is now a...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO