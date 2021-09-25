CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autumn color forecast: What this year’s dry summer means for fall leaf color

By Beth Botts, Morton Arboretum, Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago

As fall arrives and the weather cools, we throw on jackets over T-shirts and slip into sneakers instead of sandals. All around us, trees and shrubs also are changing with the weather. How they change, and how vivid their show of autumn leaf color will be this year, doesn’t just...

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Changing with the season: It's time to celebrate autumn in all of its colors

This is a question that comes up every autumn, especially with kids and with bigger kids that selectively remember what was taught in science classes. So here's the short answer. At this time year in the Northern Hemisphere, the days get shorter and the nights longer causing leaves to stop...
LIFESTYLE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Many Of Colorado’s Fall Colors To Peak This Weekend

Sheesh, I feel like that was quick this year. We just turned the calendar on fall a little over a week ago and BAM, fall colors are already peaking in many places. The further North you go and the higher up you go, the quicker the peaking and for us in NoCo at least, the absolute best time to get up and enjoy those golden aspen views is now and honestly, we couldn't ask for a better weekend to do it.
COLORADO STATE
KWQC

Attention leaf peepers: Illinois releases Fall Color Report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Anyone looking for the best place to take in the fall foliage can now check out Illinois’ Fall Color Report. The newly released guide to peak times for spotting leaves turning color across Illinois is updated weekly. As of late September, the color report says the peak time for fall foliage will be the second week of October in Chicago and surrounding areas and near the state’s western border.
ILLINOIS STATE
Trent Ford
Mix 104.3 KMXY

WVNews

Autumn Glory Festival highlights changing fall colors

As the summer season draws to a close in one of Maryland’s top tourist destinations, attention turns to celebrating some of the best fall scenes anywhere. Every year, Garrett County is home to the Autumn Glory Festival, five days of appreciation of the beauty of the local fall foliage. This year’s event will be held Oct. 13-17.
OAKLAND, MD
CBS Sacramento

Coming Week To Bring Fall-Like Weather, Chance Of Rain In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wet weather may return to Sacramento by the end of the coming week. After another summer-like weekend, temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for a majority of the daytime highs over the next week with a couple of days potentially flirting with the high-60s. Highs on Thursday and Friday are projected to be around 68 degrees, with a slight chance of rain possible for Friday. This comes as a major storm moves east into the Pacific Northwest. The storm will bring increasing cloud coverage and stronger winds that will impact Northern California and the north end of the Sacramento Valley. In addition to the rain, there is also potential for high-elevation mountain snow in the Sierra. Though Monday is expected to be another warm day, wind speeds should begin to pick up by the afternoon across the region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
First annual Hutchinson Fall Festival finds success through rainy weather challenges

Oct. 3—Hutchinson held its first annual Fall Festival with a successful Friday night and a rainy Saturday morning, but the Hutchinson community still attended to celebrate the 14th Rod Run, obtain food from local food trucks and participate in Hutch Rec's first Brewfest. The Brewfest was a smashing success even...
FESTIVAL

